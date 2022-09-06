EnerMin Popescu: USR motion - a Romanian hotchpotch, seasoned with lies, exxagerations, an unmistakable panic flavour

The Minister of Energy, Virgil Popescu, on Tuesday told the plenum of the Chamber of Deputies that the simple motion of the USR (Save Romania Union) is prepared as "a Romanian hotchpotch," seasoned with "lies," "exaggerations" and an "unmistakable panic flavour."

"About the motion, I can tell you that it was made exactly as you prepare a Romanian hotchpotch, something for everyone, a few messages, (...) everything seasoned with lies, exaggerations and an unmistakable flavour of panic. I don't know who exactly drafted this document called motion, but I can tell you that he is a man of unusual cynicism. To lie in front of Parliament and in front of the Romanians about the lives lost at the Oltenia Energy Complex is dishonorable and disqualifying," said Popescu, at the debate of the simple motion initiated by the USR, told Agerpres.

The Chamber of Deputies is debating, on Tuesday, the simple motion initiated by the USR against the Minister of Energy, Virgil Popescu.

The simple motion is entitled "Romania without energy. Romanians pay the bill for the incompetence of Virgil Popescu."