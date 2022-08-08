Entrepreneurship Minister Cadariu: We need to connect education system with labour market

The Minister of Entrepreneurship and Tourism, Constantin-Daniel Cadariu, says that, in order to be able to better connect the education system with the labour market and to satisfy the need for qualified human resources and an adequate acquisition of skills, there is need of a better training of teachers.

"The situation of human resources in Romania is complicated if we think about the need to connect the education system with the labour market. I thank Minister Sorin Mihai Cimpeanu for his availability for dialogue and for the solutions proposed regarding the dual education. I totally agree that, in order to have a better connection between the necessary qualified human resources and the acquisition of skills, more attention is needed regarding the training of teachers and to make sure that they have all the tools available to teach students the subjects they need and the quality of the information transmitted," Constantin-Daniel Cadariu wrote on Facebook, on Monday.

He stated that he will continue the discussions with industry employers, the Bucharest Chamber of Commerce and Industry and private companies for the transmission of concrete proposals from the business environment to the Ministry of Education, Agerpres.