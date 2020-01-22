EnviMin: ALRO Slatina to get 40 ml euro yearly via aid scheme for industrial consumers

Aluminium smelter ALRO Slatina will receive about 40 million euros annually through the aid scheme for the support of industrial consumers through greenhouse gas emission allowances; other industrial units in the country will also benefit from this aid scheme, Environment Minister Costel Alexe announced on Wednesday in Slatina, after a visit to the aluminum production plant.

The minister said that without this support ALRO was at risk to shut down, and that the said aid scheme will support 15 industrial branches and seven industrial sub-branches.

"Concretely, this support [for ALRO Slatina] means about 40 million euros every year, for electric power. (...) I am happy that the Liberal government I am a member of has pledged right in its early months at rule to correct all the slippages, all the gaps and obviously, to support the private initiative and the Romanian economy," said the minister.

Costel Alexe pointed out that, in terms of environmental protection, with investments of about 100 million euros in 10 years for re-engineering and environmental protection, ALRO is an example of best practice.

The Environment Minister said that the greenhouse gas emission allowance aid scheme benefits the economy and is being used in other European countries as well.

In December 2019 the government approved a draft emergency ordinance establishing a state aid scheme to support industrial consumers in 15 sectors through greenhouse gas emission allowances.