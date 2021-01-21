EnviMin Barna: No form of car tax to be introduced this year

The Minister of Environment, Waters and Forests, Barna Tanczsos, said Thursday, in southern Craiova, that this year there will be no car taxes and there will never again be a car pollution tax under the form it used to be, because, in the last 10 years, the state has lost all trials regarding the car pollution tax.

"No new forms of car pollution tax will be introduced this year and certainly never again will there be a car pollution tax under the form it used to be", the Minister of Environment, Waters and Forests said, in an environment conference, answering a question related to this topic.

He said that pollution taxation is not a purpose in itself for bringing money to the budget, but rather it is done for discouraging the types of pollution, and this year Romania need to decide if it uses taxation as a solution for reducing pollution.

Barna Tanczos highlighted that the measuring and monitoring stations for air pollution will be extended in all urban centers, and in many areas the image will be a dire one.

"We will acquire over 140 new stations and sensors - and as the network grows, so will the image of pollution will be clearer. And in certain areas the image will be dire. So we will see that there are areas from certain urban centers where pollution is alarming or at the maximum level allowed by the European Union", the Minister of Environment, Waters and Forests said.