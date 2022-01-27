Environment minister: According to specialists, there are over 4,000 bears in Romania

Romania currently has over 4,000 bears, this number being mentioned by specialists, the Environment, Waters and Forestry Minister Tanczos Barna said on Thursday in Brasov, who added that in the coming months an assessment of the bear population will be made.

"Today I heard an opinion expressed by specialists - around 4,000 bears nationwide. We do not have an updated assessment, we will make one in the spring. As the population grows, the bear has spread to counties where it has never been seen before, there was no more damage, it reached the south of the country, in Galati, Craiova. (...) We are analyzing together with the specialists to find a solution," said the minister during the presentation of the project "Life for bear - Conservation of the brown bear population in Romania."

According to the project manager, Raul Jurj, the collaboration of specialists with the local authorities on this issue has improved in recent years, Agerpres.ro informs.

"In Romania, at the moment there are problems with bears, both at social and administrative levels. We have the support of the authorities to solve them. (...) The collaboration with Brasov has improved, but two years ago we did not have credibility towards the local authorities," said the Brasov specialist.

According to him, the highest density of bear population at the county level is in Covasna - over 18 bears per 100 square kilometers. From the point of view of habitats, the highest density is in Brasov municipality and in the area around it, of one bear per square kilometer.