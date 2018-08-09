Environment Minister Gratiela Gavrilescu: 26,000 households will benefit from photovoltaic cells

The Ministry of Environment allocates, through the Environment Fund, 100 million euros for the relaunching of the Green House program, in October, Environment Minister Gratiela Gavrilescu announced in a Friday's press conference in northeastern Suceava, Agerpres informs.

According to the minister, through this program, 26,000 households will benefit from photovoltaic cells for the production of electricity needed for heating the water, and up to 4,600 euros of the total investment can be reimbursed from the budget of the Environment Fund Administration (AFM).

''A book of reference is already prepared and around October 15 it will be launched, a project that we have improved this year, the old Green House program respectively, which enabled individuals and legal entities to access the Environment Fund to mount solar panels for water heating. (...) We have included in the budget of the Environment Fund Administration, which is already publicly debated on the ministry's website and will be approved in the August 20 meeting, 100 million euros for 26,000 households for installing photovoltaic cells with installation power of 3 KW and the funding will be maximum 4,600 euros. That means we will have 26,000 electricity producers. (...) The Ministry of Energy has submitted to Parliament, and the latter has already adopted it, the amendment of the Energy Law, in the sense that each of us can become electricity producers. So photovoltaic panels will have double use: in our own household we can produce electricity to heat the water, but we also can be a producer of electric power that we can give in the national circuit," explained Gavrilescu.

At the same time, the minister said that, in partnership with the Ministry of Energy, a photovoltaic panels installation project will start this year for nine thousand non-electrified dwellings, financed by the Environment Fund, and the interested individuals can access this money as of October 15.