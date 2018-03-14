Euro trades at 4.6622 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.66221 US dollar USD 3.76911 Swiss franc CHF 3.98731 British pound GBP 5.2636100 Japanese yen JPY 3.53911 Moldovan leu MDL 0.22781 Russian rouble RUB 0.06641 new Turkish lira TRY 0.97421 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.59721 gram of gold XAU 160.61351 SDR XDR 5.4796The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.

AGERPRES.