Euro trades at 4.7789 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

1 Euro EUR 4.77891 US dollar USD 4.42411 Swiss franc CHF 4.49821 British pound GBP 5.7446100 Japanese yen JPY 4.01001 Moldovan leu MDL 0.25021 Russian rouble RUB 0.06961 new Turkish lira TRY 0.73261 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.63271 gram of gold XAU 229.06041 SDR XDR 6.0398The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.