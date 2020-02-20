Euro trades at 4.7834 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Thursday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

1 Euro EUR 4.78341 US dollar USD 4.43071 Swiss franc CHF 4.50781 British pound GBP 5.7074100 Japanese yen JPY 3.95261 Moldovan leu MDL 0.25061 Russian rouble RUB 0.06951 new Turkish lira TRY 0.72911 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.63091 gram of gold XAU 229.42681 SDR XDR 6.0335The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.