Euro trades at 4.8332 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Thursday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.83321 US dollar USD 4.38901 Swiss franc CHF 4.56161 British pound GBP 5.3759100 Japanese yen JPY 4.03571 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24441 Russian rouble RUB 0.05631 new Turkish lira TRY 0.68161 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.61891 gram of gold XAU 228.90561 SDR XDR 5.9979The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.