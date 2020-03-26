Euro trades at 4.8345 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Thursday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.83451 US dollar USD 4.41431 Swiss franc CHF 4.54541 British pound GBP 5.2732100 Japanese yen JPY 4.01601 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24841 Russian rouble RUB 0.05651 new Turkish lira TRY 0.68601 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.62341 gram of gold XAU 229.28821 SDR XDR 6.0064The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.