Euro trades at 4.8382 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.83821 US dollar USD 4.45361 Swiss franc CHF 4.59711 British pound GBP 5.5039100 Japanese yen JPY 4.13631 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24941 Russian rouble RUB 0.05811 new Turkish lira TRY 0.63801 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.62881 gram of gold XAU 243.61811 SDR XDR 6.0703The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.