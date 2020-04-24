Euro trades at 4.8412 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Friday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.84121 US dollar USD 4.49841 Swiss franc CHF 4.60471 British pound GBP 5.5423100 Japanese yen JPY 4.17801 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24581 Russian rouble RUB 0.06021 new Turkish lira TRY 0.64471 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.63531 gram of gold XAU 249.92191 SDR XDR 6.1124The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries