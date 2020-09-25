Euro trades at 4.8750 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Friday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.87501 US dollar USD 4.18741 Swiss franc CHF 4.51371 British pound GBP 5.3319100 Japanese yen JPY 3.97131 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24971 Russian rouble RUB 0.05411 new Turkish lira TRY 0.55171 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.61351 gram of gold XAU 251.09941 SDR XDR 5.8795The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.