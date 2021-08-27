Euro trades at 4.9334 RON

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Friday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON

1 Euro EUR 4.93341 US dollar USD 4.19701 Swiss franc CHF 4.57281 British pound GBP 5.7529100 Japanese yen JPY 3.81151 Moldovan leu MDL 0.23731 Russian rouble RUB 0.05671 new Turkish lira TRY 0.50011 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.64791 gram of gold XAU 242.38201 SDR XDR 5.9598The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.