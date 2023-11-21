European Commission approves modification of PNRR, by including REPowerEU chapter

The European Commission approved on Tuesday the modification of Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), worth 28.5 billion euros, a document which, in its modified form, also includes the REPowerEU chapter, informs the Ministry of Investments and European Projects (MIPE).

The PNRR allocation is currently 28.5 billion euros (14.9 billion euros in the form of loans, 13.6 billion euros in the form of grants) and covers 66 reforms and 111 investments, agerpres reports.

Through REPowerEU, Romania will benefit from additional non-refundable funds worth 1.4 billion euros. The REPowerEU chapter includes two new reforms and seven investments that focus on accelerating the production of green energy, increasing the energy efficiency of buildings and re-skilling and improving the workforce in the field of green energy generation.

Romania's modified plan places a strong emphasis on the green transition, allocating 44.1% (compared to 41% in the initial plan) of available funds for measures supporting climate objectives. At the same time, the allocation of funds for the country's digital transition is increasing, from 20.5% to 21.8%, MIPE states.At the same time, the limitation of 9.4% of GDP regarding the public pension system will no longer be found in the new Plan