European Commission representative Cristea: We want those who will represent the EU citizens to be voted by a majority

The ones who will represent the European citizens in the European Parliament should be voted by a majority of European citizens, as the elections for the European Parliament is "a vital one in the EU existence," the head of the European Commission's Representative Office in Bucharest, Angela Cristea, stated on Friday.

She delivered a speech in the opening of a round table focusing this year's election to the European Parliament, to take place on May 23-26. The poll in Bucharest is scheduled for May 26.

The official also spoke about Brexit, which is one of the current challenges the European Union is faced with.

"This is also a signal for us that nothing is irreversible and there can be an end in everything, at some point, and maybe it's a message that we must keep in mind in the context of the May election to the European Parliament," she pointed out.

Cristea also spoke about the populist speech inside the community block.

"Lately, we have been facing an increasing populism, a questioning of some values that we thought were already established forever. But it's clear now that they are not. And we see now that these are the values that the European Union relies on and, the moment you deprive them of content you deprive the European Union of content - and I speak now about democracy, the fundamental rights of the citizens, the rule of law - we see that, without these values, without which the European Union is unconceivable, are questioned in some parts of the European Union and attacked in other parts. And we do not want to just watch this happening, to watch how a construction that brought peace and prosperity on this continent is being undermined, a construction that probably made it so that in Europe we live better that anywhere else," said Angela Cristea.

The head of the European Commission's Representative Office in Bucharest also stated that the EU institution made some recommendations to the Romanians related to the European Parliament election. These recommendations were about combating disinformation and also cyber attacks," said Cristea.

"We nicely call them fake news, lies, and now more than ever, these lies are free to circulate and they are less and less questioned," said the official.

Thus, she spoke about the importance of informed voting and a significant turnout.

"We want those who will represent the European citizens to be voted by a majority of the European citizens," Angela Cristea pointed out.

She added that the moment of the election will be a "vital one in the existence of the European Union, considering all these question marks and attacks against the European construction."

"Which is precisely why the discussion about the future of Europe is a very actual and important one," said the head of the European Commission's Representative Office.