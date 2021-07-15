European Commissioner for Health: Romania must double its vaccination efforts during the summer

The European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, Stella Kyriakides, before her visit to Bucharest on Friday, said that Romania needs to double its vaccination efforts over the summer, given that only 30pct of the adult population has been completely vaccinated, according to a press release of the Representative Office of the European Commission in Romania.

"The EU has kept its word and distributed enough doses, around 500 million, to vaccinate 70pct of the EU's adult population. We will now work closely with our Member States to ensure that they achieve their targets in the territory. The more communicable Delta variant, already present in the EU and which we know will circulate widely this summer, poses a major risk to unvaccinated people. And considering that only 30pct of the adult population has been completely vaccinated, Romania must double its vaccination efforts over the summer. The message is clear: vaccination is and will be the most powerful weapon against the variants. I look forward to discussing how the EU can continue to support the national vaccination campaign in Romania," said Stella Kyriakides, quoted in the said press release, agerpres reports.

The same source mentions that during her visit to Romania, the European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety will meet the Minister of Health, Ioana Mihaila, and will pay a visit to the vaccination centre in Petresti.Discussions will focus on the EU Vaccine Strategy and the conduct of the national vaccination campaign in Romania, as well as on what the European Union should do next in terms of health, reads the press release.The Representative Office of the EC in Romania also states that the present actions are part of the Commission's ongoing efforts and the commitment of Commissioner Kyriakides to support the Member States' national vaccination campaigns against COVID-19.