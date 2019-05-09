 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

European Council President Tusk: I simply fell in love with Sibiu

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Klaus Iohannis Donald Tusk Cotroceni

European Council President Donald Tusk stated on Thursday in Sibiu that he fell in love with this city which hosted the informal summit of the EU heads of state and government.

"I simply fell in love with Sibiu," Tusk stated in Romanian, at the joint press conference held with President Klaus Iohannis and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

In the beginning of his speech, Donald Tusk showed the gloves he received from Helmut Duckadam, which he mentioned in the speech he delivered in Bucharest in January, when Romania took over the Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

"When we met in January, I spoke out of my heart about Romania, because I am convinced that you are remarkable. You have organised an exceptional summit," Tusk added in Romanian.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.