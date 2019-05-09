European Council President Tusk: I simply fell in love with Sibiu

European Council President Donald Tusk stated on Thursday in Sibiu that he fell in love with this city which hosted the informal summit of the EU heads of state and government.

"I simply fell in love with Sibiu," Tusk stated in Romanian, at the joint press conference held with President Klaus Iohannis and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

In the beginning of his speech, Donald Tusk showed the gloves he received from Helmut Duckadam, which he mentioned in the speech he delivered in Bucharest in January, when Romania took over the Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

"When we met in January, I spoke out of my heart about Romania, because I am convinced that you are remarkable. You have organised an exceptional summit," Tusk added in Romanian.