European Heritage Award for Ursi village wooden church - a recognition of teamwork efforts

The mid-18th century wooden church in Ursi village - Valcea County, a winner of this year's European Heritage Awards in the Conservation category, thus receives international recognition and the experts, architects, volunteers and parishioners who worked together for over 10 years for the restoration of the historic monument see their efforts rewarded, says local parish priest, Father Valeriu Serban.

"The church restoration project brought together architects, historic monument and restoration experts, as well as villagers who volunteered for various activities and offered board and lodging to the restoration teams. In one year there were 25 people who worked on the project during the summer and the locals provided accommodation and meals, thus showing their love for this church. This was collaborative work and the parishioners got involved and were happy to help. This award brings us joy because it shows the fruits of teamwork and is an acknowledgement of our efforts, and the church - a historic monument - thus gets international recognition," Father Valeriu Serban told AGERPRES.

"The most important thing is that we have the little church in good condition and that we can hold services and prayers here. There is a special feel about this little church, of deep spirituality stemming from its antiquity. We also think of our forefathers who prayed here and we feel and live prayer intensely. Religious services are currently held in the brick church, dating from 1913. After the wooden church is reconsecrated we will hold here only smaller services, with a small attendance, because we must protect this monument," added the pries.

The restoration works on the wooden church in Ursi village started in 2010 courtesy to the Pro Patrimonio Foundation and are now nearing completion; the reconsecration of this place of worship is expected for this year.

"The wooden church in Ursi village, the medieval Firijba village are important tourist attractions, and this heritage award encourages us to organise a tourist complex, accommodation facilities, for guests who come to visit to be able to stay overnight," said mayor Aurora Magura.

The Ursi village wooden church dedicated to the Annunciation and Archangel Michael, was built between 1757 and 1784. It stands out both through its architecture and its exterior and interior painting in vivid colors, according to the old Byzantine tradition. The western side painting is special, featuring the Mother of God with wings, similar to a painting that can be seen at the Govora Monastery.