#EuropeanElections2019/Carmen Iohannis: I voted for a European Romania

Inquam Photos / Ovidiu Dumitru Matiu
carmen iohannis Inquam Photos

President Klaus Iohannis's wife Carmen Iohannis stated on Sunday, upon exiting the ballot boxes, that she voted "for a European Romania, for an independent justice." 


"I voted for a European Romania, for an independent justice. All the best," Carmen Iohannis stated. 

The wife of President Klaus Iohannis cast her vote at a polling station organised at the Secondary School No.4 in Sibiu. 

At the time when Carmen Iohannis voted, queues were recorded at all the polling stations of that school. 

President Klaus Iohannis cast his vote on Sunday morning at the polling station organised at the "Jean Monet" High School in Bucharest.

