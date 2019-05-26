EuropeanElections2019/ Former PM Ciolos votes, says poll to be warning to country's leadership

National leader of PLUS, former PM Dacian Ciolos said in Zalau on Sunday that the vote in the ongoing European elections will be a warning to those who are in charge of Romania today and will have much greater effect than electing members to the European Parliament.

"I am convinced that very many Romanians have been waiting for this day since the winter of 2017, when we were in the streets, many of Romanians angry that they had not voted when vote was due in 2016. Now, the day has come when we can send our message very loud and clear, and much more efficient than by taking to the streets, namely by voting; I hope that there are as many Romanians as possible to make the decision today. (...) Now, many Romanians know exactly why to vote in the European elections and also in the referendum. I am convinced that this vote will have a much greater effect than sending 32 Romanians to the European Parliament. It will be a warning vote to those who are leading Romania today. It is important for us to take this step today," Ciolos said upon leaving the polling station.He added that he chose to vote in the northwestern city of Zalau because he has a domicile there and feels connected to those places."I voted in Zalau because I have voted here ever since I had the right to vote. My domicile is here. These are the places I feel bound to and I wanted to do my duty as a citizen here, the place where I was born. Anyway, it is important that we vote," said Ciolos.