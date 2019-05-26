EuropeanElections2019/PSD's Manda says he votes thinking about Europe, Romania

Romanian Senate Deputy Chairman Claudiu Manda, chairman of the Dolj chapter of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and a candidate in the European elections, said he voted Sunday in the elections to the European Parliament thinking of Europe and Romania, adding that it also a thank you vote for the involvement of the government and local administrations in local development projects.

"I voted with Europe and Romania in my mind, thinking of Oltenia and thinking of Dolj County. I electioneered for 30 days and I met our colleagues in the country and with a lot of people whom I introduced to what we have been able to do for them in these two and a half years of government, both the government and the local authorities. Today's vote will be a thank-you vote for those in charge of local and central government," Manda said.He added said that he did not vote in the referendum, because he did not want to answer "to the questions the President did not know how to explain, on the one hand, and on the other because it was an electoral stunt and a test for the presidential election."Manda voted at a polling station set up at School no. 12 Decebal in Craiova, accompanied by his wife, Olguta Vasilescu, and their children.