#Europeanelections2019/ Voter turnout as of 10:00hrs: 6.5pct

Voter turnout in the European elections nationwide in Romania was 6.5pct as of 10:00hrs, EEST, on Sunday, according to data posted on the website of the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC). 


As many as 685,607 voters voted in the urban areas and 503,467 in the rural areas. 

According to BEC, voter turnout in Bucharest City as of the same hour was 6.43pct. In District 1, it was 7.60pct; in District 2 - 6.60pct; in District 3 - 5.57pct; in District 4 - 6.57pct; in District 5 - 5.85pct, and in District 6, 6.96pct. 

Higher turnouts were reported in the following counties: Teleorman - 9.28pct; Dambovia - 8.63pct; Ilfov - 8.43pct. Lower turnouts were reported by the following counties: Covasna - 5.06pct; Vaslui - 5.13pct, and Suceava - 5.25pct. 

According to BEC data, the voter turnout in the European elections as of 10:00hrs, by county was: 

* Alba - 6.69pct 
* Arad - 6.32pct 
* Arges - 7.32pct 
* Bacau - 7,02pct 
* Bihor - 6.74pct 
* Bistrita-Nasaud - 5.77pct 
* Botosani - 5.72pct 
* Brasov - 7.32pct 
* Braila - 7.51pct 
* Buzau - 7.05pct 
* Caras-Severin - 6.34pct 
* Calarasi - 7.28pct 
* Cluj - 7.35pct 
* Constanta - 8.39pct 
* Covasna - 5.25pct 
* Dambovita - 8.86pct 
* Dolj - 8.24pct 
* Galati - 7.20pct 
* Giurgiu - 8.57pct 
* Gorj - 7.07pct 
* Harghita - 6.19pct 
* Hunedoara - 6,70pct 
* Ialomita - 6.71pct 
* Iasi - 6.15pct 
* Ilfov - 8.65pct 
* Maramures - 5.78pct 
* Mehedinti - 8.40pct 
* Mures - 6.64pct 
* Neamt - 6.96pct 
* Olt - 8.44pct 
* Prahova - 7.56pct 
* Satu Mare - 5.63pct 
* Salaj - 6.65pct 
* Sibiu - 7.34pct 
* Suceava - 5.49pct 
* Teleorman - 9.65pct 
* Timis - 6.75pct 
* Tulcea - 8.40pct 
* Vaslui - 5.35pct 
* Valcea - 7.28pct 
* Vrancea - 7.74pct 

Abroad, as of the same hour, more than 30,000 Romanian nationals voted in the European elections. 

Turnout in the 2009 European elections as of 10:00hrs, EEST, was 4pct, and in the 2014 election it was 4.61pct. 

Updates are posted in real time on the BEC website.

