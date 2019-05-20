EuropeanParliamentElections2019/MAE: Over 4 mil. ballot papers have been sent abroad for both elections on Sunday

The Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) announced that it completed on Monday the shipping of the necessary materials for voting to the diplomatic missions and consular offices of Romania, in view of ensuring a smooth running of the voting process abroad in the elections to the European Parliament and the national referendum of 26 May.

For the 411 polling stations that were set up for the Romanian electors abroad, MAE sent 4,000,500 ballot papers, for both the elections to the European Parliament and the national referendum, reads a MAE release sent to AGERPRES.There have been distributed 1,333,500 ballot papers for the election of Romania's candidates to the European Parliament, for question no. 1 of the national referendum, for question no. 2 of the national referendum, respectively. Moreover, the MAE sent 1,301,230 sticker stamps and 2,147 stamps with the "VOTED" mention."We mention that it is the biggest number of ballot papers distributed to the polling stations abroad in an electoral process, with the Foreign Affairs Ministry making sure that all conditions are met so that the vote in the elections on 26 May be carried out in the best conditions. The number of ballot papers was established following the estimations made by the diplomatic missions, taking into account the turnout to the previous elections and the territorial distribution of the Romanian communities, as well as the estimations regarding the intention to participate in the voting, based on the pieces of information conveyed and the intentions expressed by the Romanian citizens within the consultations which Romania's diplomatic missions organised with the Romanian communities abroad," the quoted source mentioned.The list of polling stations organised abroad and the their addresses can be consulted on MAE's internet page: http://www.mae.ro/node/48090.Next Sunday, at the same time with the elections for Romania's representatives to the European Parliament, the national referendum convened by President Klaus Iohannis will also take place.The vote for the national referendum will be cast in the same polling stations organised for the elections to the European Parliament. The electors can choose to exercise their right to vote for one type of election or for both.