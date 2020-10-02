Eurostat: 5pct of Romanian enterprises have insurance against IT&C incidents

Romania is among the countries with the lowest weight of companies that have insurance against IT&C security incidents, show data published by Eurostat on Friday, according to Agerpres.

In 2019, 21 per cent of EU enterprises with 10 or more persons employed reported having insurance against ICT security incidents. The Member State with the highest share of enterprises with insurance against ICT security incidents was Denmark (56 per cent of all enterprises), followed by Ireland, France and Sweden (all 39 per cent).

By contrast, less than 5 per cent of the enterprises were insured against ICT security incidents in Bulgaria (3 per cent), Lithuania, Hungary and Slovenia (all 4 per cent) and Romania (5 per cent).

The share varies from 20 per cent of small enterprises and 28 per cent of medium enterprises to 35 per cent of large enterprises. This can be partially explained by the fact that large enterprises are more likely to be affected by problems resulting from ICT security incidents.

The situation is similar in Romania's case, where the share of companies with insurance against IT&C security incidents varies between 4 per cent, in the case of the small enterprises, and 8 per cent in the medium-sized enterprises and 14 per cent in the case of the large enterprises.