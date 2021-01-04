Eurostat: Bulgaria, Romania - lowest rate of employees in general cleaning of buildings in EU

More than three million people worked in the field of "general cleaning of buildings" in 2018 in the 27 member states of the European Union, representing 2.3 per cent of the total number of employees in the non-financial economy, and the lowest rate of employees in this field was in Bulgaria and Romania, according to data released on Monday by the European Statistical Office (Eurostat), according to AGERPRES.

The category of activity "general cleaning of buildings" ranks fourth in terms of people employed in the EU.

The number of employees in the field of "general cleaning of buildings" has increased by 18 per cent since 2011.

The EU member states with the lowest employment rate in this field are: Bulgaria (0.2 per cent of total jobs), Romania (0.5 per cent), Poland and Slovakia (both with 0.6 per cent) and the countries with the highest rates are: Belgium (3.9 per cent of total employment), Spain (3.7 per cent), Germany (3.3 per cent), Luxembourg (3 per cent), France (2.7 per cent) and Finland (2.6 per cent).

Activities in the field of "general cleaning of buildings" include general cleaning of all types of buildings, such as office buildings, houses or apartment buildings, factories, shops and institutions, residential buildings, and general cleaning of other commercial and professional spaces.