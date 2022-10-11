Explozii puternice în mai multe orașe din regiunea Donețk, în zonele anexate de către Rusia/ Video

Rusia a anexat 4 regiuni din Ucraine, inclusiv Donețk-ul, dar luptele sunt mai intense ca niciodată în această zonă.

În timpul nopții, explozii puternice au fost raportate în Kramatorsk și Slaviansk, regiunea Donețk.

De asemenea s-au înregistrat explozii în regiunile Sumy, Poltava, Harkov și Dnepropetrovsk din Ucraina.

three consecutive days, #Russians have been storming #Ukrainian positions in #Bakhmut, #Donetsk. Fights go on at a distance of 15-50m. #Russian soldiers are dying in their place come others. field is littered with the corpses of Russian soldiers #Kherson https://t.co/kt0nxmJ5PN pic.twitter.com/rIPXU1ALzT