EYOF 2019: Romanian gymnasts win 5 medals more

Romanian athletes Robert and Gabriel Burtanete, Silviana Maria Sfiringu-Gheorghe and Ioana Stanciulescu won another five medals for Romania, three silver and two bronze at the Olympic Youth Youth Festival (EYOF) 2019 from Baku.

Robert and Gabriel Burtanete won the silver and bronze medals in vault, with 13.933 points, respectively 13.833 points. Their performance is unique considering this is for the first time in the history of Romanian gymnastics when two twin brothers reach the podium at an international competition. The two Romanian athletes were only defeated in the vault finals by British Raekwon Baptiste (13.983 points).In the women's artistic gymnastics event, Silviana Maria Sfiringu-Gheorghe won two other medals, silver in the beam and bronze in the groundfloor competitions. Ioana Stanciulescu also won the silver medal in groundfloor.Romania has won a total of 19 medals in Baku, four gold, won by Georgiana Lavinia Antuca (wrestling, cat 46 kg), Giorgia-Barbara Hagianu (judo, cat 40 kg), David Popovici (swimming, 100 meter freestyle) Bianca Andreea Costea (swimming 50 meter freestyle), ten silver medals won by Ana-Maria Pirvu (judo, 49 kg), Robert-Alexandru Matei (judo, 50 kg), the women's artistic gymnastics team (Irina Antonia (volleyball, 50 meter freestyle and 200 meter freestyle), women's volleyball national team, Talida Sfarghiu (athleticism, 1,500 meter), Robert Burtanete (artistic gymnastics, vault) , Silviana Maria Sfiringu-Gheorghe (artistic gymnastics, beam), Ioana Stanciulescu (artistic gymnastics, groundfloor) and five bronze medals, won by Alexandra-Maria Pasca (judo, 52 kg), Silviana Maria Sfiringu-Gheorghe (artistic gymnastics, beam), Ioana Stanciulescu (artistic gymnastics, parallel bars), Gabriel Burtanete (artistic gymnastics, vault).Romania is represented by 103 athletes at the 15th edition of the European Youth Olympic Festival, held over July 21-27 in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. Athletes aged between 14 and 18 participate or participate in athleticism events, cycling, artistic gymnastics, handball, swimming, judo, fights, tennis and volleyball events, eight of the ten sports in the competition.