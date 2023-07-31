Fabian Stroe and Matei Nastasiuc win gold medals at Junior European Boxing Championships in Ploiesti

Romanian boxers Fabian Stroe and Matei Nastasiuc won gold medals on Sunday at the Junior European Boxing Championships in Ploiesti, told Agerpres.

Fabian Stroe defeated Armenian Aren Haratian (4-1) on points in the last act in the 56 kg category.

Matei Nastasiuc (80 kg) won the final on points (3-2) against Armenian Haik Gahramanian.

The three Romanian representatives who boxed in Sunday's finals lost their matches and were left with silver medals.

In the 50 kg category, Rebeca Micaela Muller was defeated on points by Englishwoman Hollie-Rose Haskins (2-3).

In the limits of the 54 kg category, Rocio Trigos Bucur lost the final to Ukrainian Maria Mandziuk (1-4).

Denisa Elena Manu was defeated by Turkish Havvanur Kahtuda by technical knockout in the first round of the +80 kg final.

Romania finished with a tally of 18 medals, 2 gold, 3 silver and 13 bronze: Nicholas Boncu (48 kg), Renato Nica (54 kg), Mario Ciprian Iofciu (57 kg), Daniel Adrian Grigorie (60 kg), Alexandru Ovidiu Suvache (66 kg), Leon Andrei Majer (+80 kg), Silvia Mihaela Meltzer (46 kg), Mirela Elisa Cojocaru (57 kg), Amalia Tugui (63 kg), Eliza Denisa Sopterean (66 kg), Emanuela Smarandache (70 kg), Angela Emilia Tatu (75 kg), Maria Ioana Bodestean (80 kg).

Romania lined up 26 boxers, 13 boys and 13 girls, at the Junior European Championships (15 and 16 years old), from a total number of 378 participants, 260 boys and 118 girls.