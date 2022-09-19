Family Minister: National Observatory for Children to be completed in two weeks

Minister of Family, Youth and Equal Opportunities Gabriela Firea said in Iasi on Monday that the project concerning the establishment of a national observatory for children, provided for by the law on the prevention of child separation from the family, will be completed in about two weeks and will be presented to the Government, and, most likely, it will be applied from next year.

"We have a new project within the Ministry of Family, Youth and Equal Opportunities. For the first time in Romania we will have a national observatory of children, through which we will be able to find out who those children are in a community at any moment, who are those who need either material resources or support so that they are not separated from their family, on the one hand, so that their parents do not hand them over to the state, and on the other hand, that they do not drop out of school. Ultimately, education is the one that can guarantee us, not only theoretically, but also practically, a decent living," said Minister Gabriela Firea.

Minister Gabriela Firea detailed that in approximately two weeks the project will be presented to the Government.

According to it, the establishment of the National Observatory for Children is provided in the draft law on the prevention of child separation from the family, which was approved by the Ministry of Finance and includes targeted measures for children from vulnerable families or communities. Thus, it is desired that families that go through certain financial difficulties no longer send their children to the foster care centre or foster care.

This law, the Family Minister mentioned, will also allow access to European funds, and the use of the 50 million euros from the PNRR, as well as other sources.

The Minister of Family, Youth and Equal Opportunities is in Iasi together with Minister of Labor and Social Solidarity Marius Budai, to participate in the debate "Pact for young people," an initiative of the National Confederation for Feminine Entrepreneurship aimed at preventing school dropout. AGERPRES