Fans allowed again in the stands at sports events, yet no later than 9 p.m.

Fans will be allowed again in the stands at both indoor and outdoor sports competitions within 30 percent of the venue capacity, but only between 05:00 - 21:00 hrs, the Sports Ministry said in a release.

"As a result of the decision adopted at today's government meeting, amending Annexes No. 2 and 3 to the Government's Decision No. 1183/08.11.2021 on the extension of the state of alert on Romania's territory starting with November 9, 2021, as well as establishing the measures applicable during this time to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Romanian sports see a set of relaxation measures, as spectators are allowed in the stands at sporting competitions within 30 percent of the venue's capacity, both for closed and open spaces," the cited source reads.

"It's a first measure the government adopts in favor of sport from the very first day, after the one on the reorganization of the Sports and Youth Ministry as Sports Ministry. Of course, a lot of responsibility is further required, the measures in force must be observed and the vaccination program must continue because this is the only way we can limit the negative effects of this pandemic and return to normal," Sports Minister Eduard Novak declared.

Participation in sports events is allowed for the holders of a green certificate, specifically for those who have completed a full SARS-CoV-2 vaccination scheme more than 10 days before, or who are between the 15th and the 180th day after the confirmation of the infection.

"Attendance in the stands is allowed only between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. This measure is a major gain for sports, athletes and sports lovers," the cited document reads.

The general rules applicable for outdoor and indoor sports events are set forth in the joint Order No. 310/708/2021 of the Sports and the Health Ministries.