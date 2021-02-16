Farmaceutica Remedia reaches 37.7 million RON net profit in 2020

Farmaceutica Remedia ended 2020 with a net profit of 37.78 million RON, over 15 times larger than the one in 2019, of 2.441 million RON, according to the data sent on Tuesday by the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

The total revenues increased to 483.115 million RON (452.522 million RON in 2019) and spending to 440.344 million RON (449.399 million RON in 2019).

The company's turnover has dropped by 1.1 percent, from 446.411 million RON in 2019 to 441.478 million RON in 202. Income from the sale of goods totaled 439.9 million RON.

On December 31 2020 Farmaceutica Remedia had total assets worth 244.465 million RON and debts of 164.627 million RON, of which 162.381 million RON in current debts.

Quoted on the Bucharest Stock Exchange since 1996 - Standard Category, Farmaceutica Remedia is a component of a group of companies specialized in medicine sales and distribution, promotion and marketing.

After the transfer of 52 pharmacies to Help Net on July 31, 2020, Farmaceutica Remedia operates 26 own retail units and is focused on consolidating its presence in rural areas, diversifying the portfolio of pharmaceuticals, food supplements, dermato-cosmetics, as well as services. for the benefit of patients. The Remedia pharmacy chain is present in 8 counties, especially Hunedoara Alba and Sibiu.