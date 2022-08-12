 
     
FCSB qualifies for Europa Conference League playoff, after 1-0 with DAC Dunajska Streda

FCSB qualified for the Europe Conference League soccer play-offs, after defeating Slovak team FC DAC 1904 Dunajska Streda with the score of 1-0 (1-0), on Thursday evening, on the National Arena in Bucharest, during the second leg of the competition's third preliminary tournament.

Andrei Cordea scored, in the 29th minute, the only goal of a match disputed in front of over 40,000 spectators.

Tournament winner, with the score of 1-0, the team coached by Nicolae Dica achieved a qualifier during the competition's play-offs, where it will face off against Viking Stavanger (Norway) or Sligo Rovers FC (Ireland). Viking dominated with 5-1 during the first leg. The Bucharest team could play the first match at home (August 18), and the qualifier would be decided away (August 25).AGERPRES

