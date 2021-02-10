FEBRUARY 10 IN HISTORY

Orthodox holiday: St. Holy Martyr Haralambie; St. Martyr Valentina

1388 - First mention of the fortress-city of Suceava as capital of the feudal state of Moldova

1815 - Birth of jurist, politician Constantin Bosianu, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (d. 21 March 1882)

1836 - Birth of composer Eduard Wachmann, first conductor, manager of Romanian Philharmonic (d. 12 December 1908)

1866 - Alexandru Ioan Cuza, ruling prince of Romania (1859-1866) is forced to abdicate (10/11)

1867 - Birth of politician Gheorghe Buzdugan, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (d. 7 October 1929)

1885 - Birth of jurist Traian Pop, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (d. 12 November 1960)

1902 - Birth of prose writer, playwright Anton Holban (d.15 January 1937)

1933 - Birth of actor Victor Rebengiuc

1934 - Death of politician Vasile Goldis, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (b. 12/24 November 1862)

1938 - King Carol II (1930-1940) establishes personal dictatorship (1938-1940).

1945 - Romanian 4th Army troops participate in military operations in the Javorina Mts. (Czechoslovakia).

1947 - Romania signs in Paris the Peace Treaty with the Allied and Associated Powers which put an end to the WWII in diplomatic terms. Romania was recognized the legitimate rights over Northern Transylvania and demanded to pay damage as war reparations.

1952 - Death of poet Constant Tonegaru (b. 26 February 1919)

1955 - Romania, Yugoslavia sign an agreement on the establishment of the navigation rules in the Danube's joint sector.

1956 - Birth of poetess Mariana Marin (d. 31 March 2003)

1965 - Romania is elected by the UN General Assembly as a three-year member of the Economic and Social Council.

1997 - Death of astronomer, mathematician Constantin Dramba, member of the Romanian Academy (b. 19 July 1907)

2000 - Department of Communication and Relations with Romanians Everywhere is established

2003 - Death of scenarist, writer and publicist Dumitru Solomon (b. 14 December 1932)

2004 - Cristi Puiu's film 'Cigarettes and coffee' receives the Golden Bear for short film at the Berlinale.AGERPRES