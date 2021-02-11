FEBRUARY 11 IN HISTORY

1450 - Moldovan ruling prince Bogdan II and Iancu de Hunedoara (a.k.a. John Hunyadi), ruling prince of Transylvania and governor of Hungary sign alliance treaty in Roman.

1841 - Birth of folklorist and translator Ioan D. Caragiani, founding member of the Romanian Academic Society, chairman of the Literary Section of the Romanian Academy (d. 13 January 1921)

1880 - Greece upgrades its consulate to legation status, thereby recognizing Romania's independence.

1880 - Birth of Greek Catholic Bishop Ioan Balan (d. 4 August 1959)

1882 - Birth of composer Gheorghe Cucu, famous for his choral and folk-inspired works (d. 24 August 1932)

1888 - Birth of Nicolae Ionescu-Sisesti, MD, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. 17 August 1954)

1918 - Plenipotentiary ambassadors of Central Power set three conditions to PM General Al. Averescu: ceding the whole Dobrogea province, accepting border changes on the Danube, in Jiu Valley and in northern Moldova, and significant economic concessions.

1927 - Birth of mathematician Dimitrie D. Stancu, honorary member of the Romanian Academy. (d. 17 April 2014)

1927 - Birth of historian Paul Cernovodeanu, honorary member of the Romanian Academy. (d. 6 September 2006)

1932 - Birth of physicist Aureliu Emil Sandulescu, member of the Romanian Academy. (d. 21 April 2019)

1933 - Death of Transylvanian Saxon Bishop Friedrich Teutsch, honorary member of the Romanian Academy. (b. 16 September 1852)

1941 - Birth of essayist and translator Cornel Mihai Ionescu. (d. 16 February 2012)

1941 - Romania and Belgium break diplomatic relations upon Germany's request; Romanian legation in Brussels downgraded to consulate general status.

1987 - Death of biologist (cytologist) Radu Codreanu, member of the Romanian Academy. (b. 4 September 1904). AGERPRES