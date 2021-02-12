 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

FEBRUARY 12 IN HISTORY

Untitled istorie

1862 - Birth of playwright Alexandru Davila (d. 19 October 1929)

1884 - Birth of poetess and prose writer Otilia Cazimir (d. 8 June 1967)

1885 - Birth of essayist Alice Voinescu (d. 4 June 1961)

1892 - Birth of chemist Ion Tanasescu, member of the Romanian Academy (d. 28 December 1959)

1899 - Birth of prose writer I. (Itig) Peltz (d. 10 August 1980)

1901 - Birth of Jean Georgescu, director, actor and screenwriter (d. 8 April 1994)

1902 - Premiere of Al. Davila's drama 'Vlaicu Voda' at National Theatre of Bucharest (12/25)

1905 - Birth of physician Theodor Burghele, president of the Romanian Academy (d. 3 June 1977)

1919 - Inter-Allied military Council in Paris approves the Romanian Army to head forward on the Satu Mare-Carei-Oradea-Salonta-Arad alignment

1926 - Death of prose writer, memorialist Radu Rosetti (b. 14 September 1853)

1929 - Birth of Paul Barbaneagra, documentary film director, essayist; contributor for France 2, France 3 and Radio Free Europe (d. 13 October 2009)

1930 - Birth of literary historian Teodor Vargolici (d. August 20, 2019)

1935 - Death of memorialist Francisc Hossu-Longin (b. 2 October 1847)

1959 - Birth of actor, theatre director Dan Puric, winner of the UNITER special Prize for non-verbal theatre performance (with the 'Passe-Partout' company) (7 April 2003).

1990 - The Lippovan Russians Community of Romania is recognized as legal person

1999 - Romanian Orthodox Church Patriarch Teoctist invites Pope John Paul II to visit Romania.

AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.