FEBRUARY 12 IN HISTORY

1862 - Birth of playwright Alexandru Davila (d. 19 October 1929)
1884 - Birth of poetess and prose writer Otilia Cazimir (d. 8 June 1967)
1885 - Birth of essayist Alice Voinescu (d. 4 June 1961)
1892 - Birth of chemist Ion Tanasescu, member of the Romanian Academy (d. 28 December 1959)
1899 - Birth of prose writer I. (Itig) Peltz (d. 10 August 1980)
1901 - Birth of Jean Georgescu, director, actor and screenwriter (d. 8 April 1994)
1902 - Premiere of Al. Davila's drama 'Vlaicu Voda' at National Theatre of Bucharest (12/25)
1905 - Birth of physician Theodor Burghele, president of the Romanian Academy (d. 3 June 1977)
1919 - Inter-Allied military Council in Paris approves the Romanian Army to head forward on the Satu Mare-Carei-Oradea-Salonta-Arad alignment
1926 - Death of prose writer, memorialist Radu Rosetti (b. 14 September 1853)
1929 - Birth of Paul Barbaneagra, documentary film director, essayist; contributor for France 2, France 3 and Radio Free Europe (d. 13 October 2009)
1930 - Birth of literary historian Teodor Vargolici (d. August 20, 2019)
1935 - Death of memorialist Francisc Hossu-Longin (b. 2 October 1847)
1959 - Birth of actor, theatre director Dan Puric, winner of the UNITER special Prize for non-verbal theatre performance (with the 'Passe-Partout' company) (7 April 2003).
1990 - The Lippovan Russians Community of Romania is recognized as legal person
1999 - Romanian Orthodox Church Patriarch Teoctist invites Pope John Paul II to visit Romania.
