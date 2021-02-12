FEBRUARY 12 IN HISTORY

1862 - Birth of playwright Alexandru Davila (d. 19 October 1929)

1884 - Birth of poetess and prose writer Otilia Cazimir (d. 8 June 1967)

1885 - Birth of essayist Alice Voinescu (d. 4 June 1961)

1892 - Birth of chemist Ion Tanasescu, member of the Romanian Academy (d. 28 December 1959)

1899 - Birth of prose writer I. (Itig) Peltz (d. 10 August 1980)

1901 - Birth of Jean Georgescu, director, actor and screenwriter (d. 8 April 1994)

1902 - Premiere of Al. Davila's drama 'Vlaicu Voda' at National Theatre of Bucharest (12/25)

1905 - Birth of physician Theodor Burghele, president of the Romanian Academy (d. 3 June 1977)

1919 - Inter-Allied military Council in Paris approves the Romanian Army to head forward on the Satu Mare-Carei-Oradea-Salonta-Arad alignment

1926 - Death of prose writer, memorialist Radu Rosetti (b. 14 September 1853)

1929 - Birth of Paul Barbaneagra, documentary film director, essayist; contributor for France 2, France 3 and Radio Free Europe (d. 13 October 2009)

1930 - Birth of literary historian Teodor Vargolici (d. August 20, 2019)

1935 - Death of memorialist Francisc Hossu-Longin (b. 2 October 1847)

1959 - Birth of actor, theatre director Dan Puric, winner of the UNITER special Prize for non-verbal theatre performance (with the 'Passe-Partout' company) (7 April 2003).

1990 - The Lippovan Russians Community of Romania is recognized as legal person

1999 - Romanian Orthodox Church Patriarch Teoctist invites Pope John Paul II to visit Romania.

AGERPRES