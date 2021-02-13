FEBRUARY 13 IN HISTORY

1849 - A Romanian delegation headed by Metropolitan Andrei Saguna presents general petition of Romanian leaders of Transylvania, Banat and Bucovina asking Emperor Franz Joseph of Austria to recognize the Romanian nation.

1856 - Congress of Paris to conclude the Crimean War (1853-1856) begins its works. It eventually decided consultations of Romanians to find whether they want to unite in a single state.

1877 - Death of actor, director and playwright Costache Caragiali, the first director of the National (Grand) Theater of Bucharest (d. 29 March 1815)

1880 - Birth of sociologist, philosopher and aesthetician Dimitrie Gusti, president of the Romanian Academy (d. 30 October 1955)

1888 - Birth of lawyer, historian and publicist Nicolae Dascovici, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy. (d. 22 February 1969)

1895 - Death of priest, writer Iraclie Porumbescu, father of composer Ciprian Porumbescu. (b. 9 March 1823)

1922 - Birth of actor Horia Caciulescu. (d. 27 December 1989)

1933 - Birth of actress Gilda Marinescu. (d. 24 April 1995)

1935 - Death of philologist Ioan Bianu, member of the Romanian Academy, director of the Academy Library (b. 1 October 1856)

1941 - Birth of physicist, engineer Paul Dan Cristea, member of the Romanian Academy. (d. 17 April 2013)

1950 - Birth of composer, drummer Mihai Cernea, member of Sfinx and Sfinx Experience bands.

1955 - Birth of director Alexandru Dabija.

1968 - Birth of former boxing world champion Mihai Leu, former president of the Romanian Boxing Federation.

1985 - Death of poet Grigore Hagiu. (b. 27 September 1933)

1991 - Constitutional Assembly of Romania begins debates on new Constitution (ended in June).

1999 - Death of demographer, sociologist Vladimir (Trebis) Trebici, member of the Romanian Academy. (b. 28 February 1916)

2003 - Remains of former (1930-194) King Carol II of Romania and of hist last wife Elena Lupescu repatriated from Lisbon, Portugal, to Curtea de Arges.

AGERPRES