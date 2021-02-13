 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

FEBRUARY 13 IN HISTORY

Untitled istorie

1849 - A Romanian delegation headed by Metropolitan Andrei Saguna presents general petition of Romanian leaders of Transylvania, Banat and Bucovina asking Emperor Franz Joseph of Austria to recognize the Romanian nation.

1856 - Congress of Paris to conclude the Crimean War (1853-1856) begins its works. It eventually decided consultations of Romanians to find whether they want to unite in a single state.

1877 - Death of actor, director and playwright Costache Caragiali, the first director of the National (Grand) Theater of Bucharest (d. 29 March 1815)

1880 - Birth of sociologist, philosopher and aesthetician Dimitrie Gusti, president of the Romanian Academy (d. 30 October 1955)

1888 - Birth of lawyer, historian and publicist Nicolae Dascovici, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy. (d. 22 February 1969)

1895 - Death of priest, writer Iraclie Porumbescu, father of composer Ciprian Porumbescu. (b. 9 March 1823)

1922 - Birth of actor Horia Caciulescu. (d. 27 December 1989)

1933 - Birth of actress Gilda Marinescu. (d. 24 April 1995)

1935 - Death of philologist Ioan Bianu, member of the Romanian Academy, director of the Academy Library (b. 1 October 1856)

1941 - Birth of physicist, engineer Paul Dan Cristea, member of the Romanian Academy. (d. 17 April 2013)

1950 - Birth of composer, drummer Mihai Cernea, member of Sfinx and Sfinx Experience bands.

1955 - Birth of director Alexandru Dabija.

1968 - Birth of former boxing world champion Mihai Leu, former president of the Romanian Boxing Federation.

1985 - Death of poet Grigore Hagiu. (b. 27 September 1933)

1991 - Constitutional Assembly of Romania begins debates on new Constitution (ended in June).

1999 - Death of demographer, sociologist Vladimir (Trebis) Trebici, member of the Romanian Academy. (b. 28 February 1916)

2003 - Remains of former (1930-194) King Carol II of Romania and of hist last wife Elena Lupescu repatriated from Lisbon, Portugal, to Curtea de Arges.

AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.