 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

FEBRUARY 16 IN HISTORY

Untitled istorie

1699 - Diploma Leopoldinum (Leopold's Diploma) extends to the Greek-Catholic clergy in Transylvania the privileges enjoyed by Catholic priests

1886 - Birth of engineer Constantin Budeanu, member of the Romanian Academy (d. 27 February 1959)

1902 - Birth of agricultural engineer Teodor Bordeianu, member of the Romanian Academy (d. 19 March 1969)

1906 - Birth of mathematician Tiberiu Popoviciu, member of the Romanian Academy (d. 29 December 1975)

1930 - The Romanian Football Federation is established

1933 - Romania, Yugoslavia and Czechoslovakia conclude in Geneva the Pact of Organisation of the Little Entente, which Romania ratified on 9 May 1933; it entered into force on May 30, the same year

1939 - Birth of poet, writer and essayist Ilie Constantin

1939 - Birth of writer and playwright George Suru (d. 29 May, 1979)

1956 - Death of chemist Constantin V. Gheorghiu, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (b. 25 October 1894)

1968 - The Great National Assembly votes the law on the administrative organisation of Romania, which scrapped regions and reinstated counties (39 plus the Bucharest municipality)

1999 - Groups of miners (around 3,000 people) from Petrosani, including Miron Cozma, head for Bucharest in cars, buses and trucks

2007 - Death of philosopher Virgil Candea, member of the Romanian Academy (b. 29 April 1927)

2013 - Romanian director Calin Peter Netzer's feature "Child's Pose" wins the Golden Bear at the 63rd edition of the Berlin International Film Festival.AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.