FEBRUARY 2 IN HISTORY

Orthodox feast: Presentation of Jesus in the Temple

1365 - Ludovic I of Hungary rewards Balc, son of Sas, Moldovan ruler ousted by Bogdan I (1359-1365) with his domain in Maramures.

1600 - Michael the Brave addresses Pope Clement VII in Alba Iulia asking for help against the Ottomans.

1821 - Death of Petru Maior, historian, philologist, chief representative of the Transylvanian School. (Feb.2/14) (b. 1756 - uncertain)

1868 - Birth of philosopher and psychologist Constantin Radulescu-Motru, president of the Romanian Academy. (d. March 4, 1957)

1889 - Birth of botanist Traian Savulescu, member of the Romanian Academy. (d. March 29, 1963)

1889 - The first two electrical lamps for public illumination are installed in Bucharest in front of the National Theatre.

1891 - Birth of actor Ion Manu. (d. March 19, 1968)

1901 - Birth of geologist Ion N. Bancila, member of the Romanian Academy. (d. March 28, 2001)

1905 - Vieata Noua monthly magazine is issued, under the leadership of Ovid Densusianu, becoming the main press mouthpiece of the symbolist movement in Romania

1914 - Birth of poet and writer Nicolae Tatomir. (d. Jan. 26, 1996)

1933 - Birth of film director Doru Nastase. (d. April 29, 1982)

1938 - Birth of essayist and writer Mihai Nadin.

1947 - Birth of actor Vladimir Gaitan.

1948 - Death of world renowned aviator and parachuter Smaranda Braescu. (b. May 21, 1897)

1954 - Death of composer Theodor Rogalski in Zurich. (b. April 11, 1901)

1964 - Death of writer, poet, playwright and essayist Marin Sadoveanu. (b. June 27, 1893)

1980 - Birth of Mihai 'Mita' Georgescu, frontman of pop-rock band Bere gratis.

1982 - Death of General Gheorghe Mihail, distinguished in battles on Romanian territory between August-September 1944. (b. March 13, 1887)

2009 - Death of critic and literary historian Constantin Ciopraga, honorary member of the Romanian Academy. (b. May 12, 1916).AGERPRES