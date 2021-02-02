 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

FEBRUARY 2 IN HISTORY

Untitled istorie

Orthodox feast: Presentation of Jesus in the Temple

1365 - Ludovic I of Hungary rewards Balc, son of Sas, Moldovan ruler ousted by Bogdan I (1359-1365) with his domain in Maramures.

1600 - Michael the Brave addresses Pope Clement VII in Alba Iulia asking for help against the Ottomans.

1821 - Death of Petru Maior, historian, philologist, chief representative of the Transylvanian School. (Feb.2/14) (b. 1756 - uncertain)

1868 - Birth of philosopher and psychologist Constantin Radulescu-Motru, president of the Romanian Academy. (d. March 4, 1957)

1889 - Birth of botanist Traian Savulescu, member of the Romanian Academy. (d. March 29, 1963)

1889 - The first two electrical lamps for public illumination are installed in Bucharest in front of the National Theatre.

1891 - Birth of actor Ion Manu. (d. March 19, 1968)

1901 - Birth of geologist Ion N. Bancila, member of the Romanian Academy. (d. March 28, 2001)

1905 - Vieata Noua monthly magazine is issued, under the leadership of Ovid Densusianu, becoming the main press mouthpiece of the symbolist movement in Romania

1914 - Birth of poet and writer Nicolae Tatomir. (d. Jan. 26, 1996)

1933 - Birth of film director Doru Nastase. (d. April 29, 1982)

1938 - Birth of essayist and writer Mihai Nadin.

1947 - Birth of actor Vladimir Gaitan.

1948 - Death of world renowned aviator and parachuter Smaranda Braescu. (b. May 21, 1897)

1954 - Death of composer Theodor Rogalski in Zurich. (b. April 11, 1901)

1964 - Death of writer, poet, playwright and essayist Marin Sadoveanu. (b. June 27, 1893)

1980 - Birth of Mihai 'Mita' Georgescu, frontman of pop-rock band Bere gratis.

1982 - Death of General Gheorghe Mihail, distinguished in battles on Romanian territory between August-September 1944. (b. March 13, 1887)

2009 - Death of critic and literary historian Constantin Ciopraga, honorary member of the Romanian Academy. (b. May 12, 1916).AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.