FEBRUARY 23 IN HISTORY

Day of Military Hydrographic Surveyors

1856 - On behalf of his fellow nationals, Nicolae Golescu addresses a memorandum to the plenipotentiary representatives of the United Kingdom, France and the Kingdom of Sardinia at the Paris Congress, asking for the unification of Moldavia and Wallachia in an independent state under the European powers' guarantee

1858 - Birth of composer, violinist and conductor George Fotino (d. March 3, 1946)

1869 - The Romanian National Party of Transylvania is founded under the chairmanship of Ilie Macelariu

1888 - Birth of symbolist poet Mihail Saulescu (d. Sept. 30, 1916)

1892 - Birth of epigram and satire writer Tudor Mainescu (d. March 15, 1977)

1901 - Death of poet Ioan Nenitescu, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (b. April 11, 1854)

1912 - Birth of ethnologist and writer Romulus Vulcanescu, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (d. Nov. 10, 1999)

1923 - Birth of poet and translator Eta Boeriu (d. Nov. 13, 1984)

1932 - Birth of speleologist and paleontologist Constantin Radulescu, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. June 28, 2002)

1937 - Death of entomologist Constantin N. Hurmuzaki, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (b. Oct. 3, 1863)

1937 - Birth of biologist Maya Simionescu, member (1991) and president of the Romanian Academy's Section of Biological Sciences

1945 - Birth of composer and conductor Rasvan Cernat

1962 - Death of historian Silviu Dragomir, member of the Romanian Academy (as of May 25, 1928) (b. March 13, 1888)

1992 - Second round of the first free elections organized in Romania for the public local administration (the first round was on Feb. 9)

1999 - Death of composer George Grigoriu (b. April 8, 1927)

AGERPRES