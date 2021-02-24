FEBRUARY 24 IN HISTORY

Orthodox holiday: First and second finding of head of St. John the Baptist

1538 - Peace Treaty of Oradea, ending dispute on Transylvania between Ioan Zapolya and Ferdinand of Hapsburg

1717 - Convention between Prince Ioan Mavrocordat and General Stainville: Austrian imperial troops evacuate Wallachia and keep Oltenia. Convention will be invoked by the Austrians to justify annexation of Oltenia

1751 - Birth of chronicler Nicolae Stoica of Hateg (d. 6 January 1833)

1821 - Mihail Sutu, ruler of Moldova (1819-1821), asks Czar Alexander I of Russia to send an army corps to face the Etheria movement's fighters led by Alexandru Ipsilanti, who crossed the Prut River on February 22

1839 - Birth of Petru Gradisteanu, publicist, playwright and politician, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (d. 28 September 1921)

1870 - Official opening of the State Mint; first issues were the gold (20 lei) and silver (1 leu) coins with the effigy of ruler Carol I (1866-1914)

1878 - Russia's Government proposes the Romanian Government to allow the use of the communication channels of Romania by the Russian occupation troops in Bulgaria. The Romanian Government refused

1884 - Birth of physician Nicolae Gh. Lupu, member of the Romanian Academy (d. 30 April 1966)

1908 - Birth of Harry Brauner, folklorist, ethnic musicologist (d. 11 March 1988)

1929 - Birth of actress Marga Barbu (d. 31 March 2009)

1932 - Birth of literary historian Eugen Cizek (d. 16 December 2008)

1938 - Birth of philosopher Alexandru Surdu, member and president of the Philosophy, Theology, Psychology and Pedagogy Section of the Romanian Academy

1939 - Birth of composer, arranger, pianist and conductor Richard Waldemar Oschanitzky, one of the most reputed jazz musicians of Romania (d. 4 April 1979)

1953 - Death of actor Mihai Popescu (b. 22 July 1909)

1968 - Death of Alexandru Duiliu Zamfirescu, prose writer and translator (b.18 March 1892)

1997 - Death of violinist Ion Voicu, director of the 'George Enescu' Philharmonic of Bucharest (b. 8 October 1923)

2012 - Bucharesters entered in Guinness World Records with the longest love letter

2014 - Death of baritone Nicolae Herlea (b. 28 August 1927)

