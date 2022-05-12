Fencing: Four Romanian athletes participate in the Epee World Cup in Fujairah (UAE)

Romania is represented by four athletes, Bianca Benea, Cristina Constantinescu, Alexandra Predescu and Greta Veres, at the Epee World Cup in Fuijarah (May 14-15), in the United Arab Emirates. The four will compete both individually and in teams, Agerpres reports.

Benea, 23, from CSM Oradea, national youth champion, currently has the best FIE ranking in women's epee, 61st, followed by Greta Veres (CSA Steaua), 27, 68th in the said ranking. Predescu (CSA Steaua) ranks 101st in the same ranking, and Constantinescu (CSA Steaua) is ranked 580th. The Romanian team ranks 17th in the current ranking of women's epee teams.At the last World Cup competition in Cairo (April 29-May 1), Benea took the 15th place, Veres - the 29th place and Alexandra Petrescu - the 47th place.