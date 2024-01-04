Ferma Dacilor fire/ Defendants challenge custody measures - preventive detention and house arrest

Businessman Cornel Dinicu and the other two defendants in the Ferma Dacilor case file against whom preventive measures were ordered challenged the decision pronounced by the Ploiesti Court on Wednesday.

According to the court's website, Cornel Dinicu, remanded in custody for 30 days, but also Vitomir Adrian Ristin and Adelina Elena Ilie, who got house arrest, challenged these measures.

The three are accused of destruction out of negligence, which resulted in a disaster.

"(...) the three persons, in conducting their activity, convergently and systematically violated the legal provisions in force regarding the running of the activity of "accommodation for vacations and short stays," carried out at the headquarters of the company in the Tohani rural town, Tohani village, Prahova county," informs the Prosecutor's Office attached to the Prahova Court.The construction of the main body of the building, which includes a restaurant, kitchen and accommodation spaces on the ground floor and in the attic, was carried out in-house, without obtaining the necessary approvals and building authorizations, and the steps and measures arranged for "going legit" were actually carried out in violation of the legal provisions in force, respectively of the Law no. 50/1991, republished, regarding the authorization of the execution of construction works and Law no. 10/1995, republished, regarding the quality in constructions, the investigators show."Also, it should be specified that the tourist unit operated in violation of the provisions of Law no. 307/2006 on fire protection, GO no. 571/2016 on the approval of construction categories that are subject to approval and/or authorization for fire safety, and the regulations applicable in the same field, respectively without obtaining the approvals or authorizations that should have been issued by the Inspectorate for Emergency Situations for the proper operation, and without observing the rules regarding fire safety. The situation previously exposed created the premises for the outbreak and spread on 26.12. 2023, around 5:45 am, of a fire that led to the destruction of the building and the death of seven people, the probable source of the fire being the 'thermal effect of the electricity system," states the Prosecutor's Office.At the same time, the investigators say that the ongoing criminal investigation does not exclude any of the circumstances that could have led to the outbreak of the fire (the probable cause of the fire), but the evidence so far has not revealed any signs that would confirm an intentional act.Seven charred bodies were found following the devastating fire at the Ferma Dacilor, the victims being identified based on DNA evidence.At the same time, genetic expertise is expected to confirm if the bone fragments found belong to the last missing victim.