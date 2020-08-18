Films from Romania, Russia, South Korea and Poland, in BIFF international competition

Films from Romania, Russia, South Korea and Poland will compete, in the international competition of the Bucharest International Film Festival 2020, for the Grand Prix, the Directing Prize and the Script Prize, informs a release of the organizers relayed to AGERPRES.

In the competition will be Marona's Fantastic Tale, a Romania-France-Belgium coproduction, directed by Anca Damian, Beanpole, Russia, directed by Kantemir Balagov, Jazzy MisFits, South Korea, directed by Yeon-woo Nam, The Woman Who Ran, South Korea, directed by Hong Sang-soo, and Corpus Christi, Poland, directed by Jan Komasa.

The tickets will be available for purchase soon on eventbook.ro, the organizers mention.

The festival is organized by the Charta Foundation, under the High Patronage of His Royal Highness, Prince Radu of Romania.

BIFF is a cultural project financed by the Culture Ministry and is organized with the support of the Culture Ministry, the Romanian Cultural Institute and the National Center for Cinematography.

The sixteenth edition of the Bucharest International Film Festival - BIFF - will take place in the August 27 - September 3 period.

This year BIFF will take place exclusively in outdoor locations, at the Romanian Peasants' Museum Cinema, Gradina cu Film (Film Garden) - Cinema & More of Creart Bucharest and the Children's Comical Opera.