Final electricity consumption down 6.8 pct in first eleven months of 2022

Final electricity consumption totaled 47.386 billion kWh in the first eleven months of last year, down 6.8% compared to the corresponding period of 2021, while final consumption of electricity in the economy decreased by 5.9%, informs the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Monday.

Public lighting decreased by 4.1%, and population consumption went down by 9.3%.

The export of electricity was 6.542 billion kWh, an increase of 1.198 billion kWh. Own technological consumption in networks and stations was 4.577 billion kWh, down by 277.6 million kWh, told Agerpres.

Between January 1 and November 30, 2022, primary energy resources decreased by 0.4%, and electricity resources went down by 4.1% compared to the same period in 2021.

The main primary energy resources totaled 30.584 million tonnes of oil equivalent (toe), down by 135,000 toe compared to the same period of the previous year.

Domestic production amounted to 16,246 million toe, down by 508,600 toe (-3%) compared to the first ten months of last year, and imports stood at 14.338 million toe, up by 373,600 toe (+2.7%).

In the same period, electricity resources stood at 58.506 billion kWh, down 2.511 billion kWh compared to the corresponding period of 2021.

Production from thermal power plants was 19.586 billion kWh, down by 460.4 million kWh (-2.3%). Production from hydropower plants was 12.879 billion kWh, down by 3.174 billion kWh (-21.4%), and that from nuclear power plants was 10.065 billion kWh, down by 187.5 million kWh (-1.8%).

Wind power output totaled 6.403 billion kWh, an increase of 700.1 million kWh compared to the same period of the previous year, and the solar energy produced in photovoltaic installations in this period was 1.722 billion kWh, an increase of 59.8 million kWh compared to the corresponding period of 2021.