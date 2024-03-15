Subscription modal logo Premium

Finance ministry borrows additional 75 million lei from banks

The Ministry of Finance attracted on Friday 75 million lei from banks, in addition to Thursday's auction, when it borrowed 800 million lei through a benchmark government bond issue with a residual maturity of 115 months, at an average yield of 6.65% per annum, told Agerpres.

The nominal value of the additional issue was 75 million lei, and banks submitted offers worth 80 million lei.

The Ministry of Finance (MF) planned to borrow from commercial banks in March 2024 for an amount of 5.8 billion lei, to which an additional 720 million lei can be added through additional non-competitive bidding sessions related to bond auctions.

The total amount of 6.52 billion lei is 315 million lei higher than the 6.205 billion lei programmed in February 2024 and will be used to refinance public debt and finance the state budget deficit.

