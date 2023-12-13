Finance Ministry borrows over 550 million euro from banks

The Ministry of Finance (MF) borrowed 554.7 million euros from banks on Wednesday through two issues of government bonds with coupons, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR), told Agerpres.

Thus, MF attracted 123.7 million euros through a government bond issue with a coupon, with a residual maturity of 14 months, at an average yield of 4.11% per year. The nominal value of Wednesday's issue was 100 million euro and banks subscribed 213.7 million euro.

MF also borrowed 431 million euro through a government bond issue with a coupon and a residual maturity of 36 months at an average yield of 4.50% per annum. The nominal value of Wednesday's issue was 300 million euro and banks subscribed 458.0 million euro.

The Ministry of Finance (MF) has planned to borrow 4 billion lei from commercial banks in December 2023, to which 525 million lei can be added through additional non-competitive bidding sessions related to bond auctions.

The total amount of 4.525 billion lei is 1.15 billion lei less than the 5.675 billion lei programmed in October and will be used to refinance the public debt and finance the state budget deficit.