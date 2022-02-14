Finance Ministry borrows RON 617 million from internal market, on Monday

The Finance Ministry (MF) raised, on Monday, from the internal market, RON 617 million through two benchmark-type state bond issues.

During the first issue, with a residual maturity of 45 months, the Finance Ministry attracted from banks RON 202 million, at an average yield of 4.99% per annum, according to the data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR). The nominal value of the issue was of RON 600 million, and banks subscribed RON 251 million.

In the second benchmark bond issue, with a residual maturity of 104 months, the Finance Ministry borrowed RON 415 million from banks, at an average yield of 5.62% per annum. The nominal value of the issue was of RON 500 million, and banks subscribed RON 431 million.

Additional sessions of non-competitive bids by which the state wants to draw a total of RON 165 million at the yield established on Monday for the bonds are scheduled for Tuesday, Agerpres.ro informs.

The Finance Ministry has scheduled, for February, loans from commercial banks worth RON 4.6 billion, of which RON 400 million through two discounted treasury certificate issues and 4.2 billion RON through eight benchmark bond issues.

They can be supplemented up to RON 630 million through additional sessions of non-competitive bids, pertaining to the bond issue.

The total sum, RON 5.230 billion, is by 215 million higher than the RON 5.015 billion programmed for January, and will go towards refinancing the public debt and financing the state budget deficit.