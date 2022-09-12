 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Finance Ministry on Monday borrows 290.5 million RON from commercial banks

Ministerul Finanțelor Publice
MFP Ministerul Finanțelor

The Ministry of Finance borrowed, on Monday, 290.5 million RON (rd 60 million euros) from the commercial banks, through an issue of benchmark state bonds, with a residual maturity of 164 months, at an average yield of 8.38% per year, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania.

The nominal value of Monday's issue was 300 million RON, and the banks subscribed 404.1 million RON.

An additional auction is scheduled for Tuesday, through which the state wants to attract another 45 million RON at the yield set on Monday for the bonds.

The Ministry of Finance has planned, in September 2022, loans from commercial banks in the amount of 4.1 billion RON, to which the amount of 525 million RON can be added through additional sessions of non-competitive offers, related to bond auctions, told Agerpres.

The total amount, of 4.625 billion RON, is 960 billion RON below that which was scheduled in August, of 5.585 billion RON, and will be intended for refinancing the public debt and financing the state budget deficit.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.